Radnor School District transitions to hybrid learning

Buses are rolling in the Radnor School District for the first time in months.Students started to return Tuesday for in-person classes as the district transitions from all virtual to hybrid learning.

"Honestly, I never thought I'd be saying I'd be happy going to school," freshman Kessy Cox said.

HIs class is divided in half and he is only in school two to three days a week while learning online the rest of the week.

Radnor cheerleaders were on hand Tuesday morning to pump students up.

The district is staggering students' return with strict guidelines in place.

"They have signs everywhere, telling wash your hands, put your mask on, stay six feet apart. It's definitely a little surreal," senior Hall Rubenstein said.

Students say they will do whatever it takes to have some kind of normalcy.

