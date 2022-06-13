Radnor Township Police investigating series of catalytic converter thefts
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Radnor Township Police Department is investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts in the Wayne section of the area, the department announced on Twitter.
According to police, the most recent incident happened on Monday around 5:18 a.m.
Authorities say an alert resident from the 100 block of Poplar Avenue reported seeing two men in gray sweatshirts remove the catalytic converter from his vehicle.
Home surveillance captured from a nearby ring camera captured the car the suspects are believed to be in, a white Ford with black rims.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is urged to contact police at 610-688-5603.