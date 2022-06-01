Man caught on camera stealing catalytic converter from West Philadelphia nursing home, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say stole a catalytic converter from a parking lot earlier this month.
The converter was removed from a vehicle in the parking lot of Care Pavilion Nursing and Rehabilitation on Walnut Street.
Surveillance footage reportedly shows a man getting under a car and allegedly stealing the catalytic converter.
He then flees in a silver two-door sedan driven by another person, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text 215-686-8477