Ragu issues recall over possible plastic in products

The company behind Ragu pasta sauces has issued a recall over the possibility of plastic fragments in certain products. Mizkan America, Inc., said that while there have not been any reports of injuries or complaints from consumers, the recall does affect products sold at the retail level.

“This recall is at the retail level and all impacted retailer customers have been notified of this voluntary recall prior to this press release,” the recall notice on the FDA website said. “Retail customers who have not been notified are not impacted by this voluntary recall.”

The company also instructed customers to check products in the refrigerator and pantry to ensure purchased varieties are not included in the recall. The recall includes RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion packaged in the 45-ounce and 66-ounce jars, as well as the RAGU Old World Style Traditional, packaged in the 66-ounce jar, and the RAGU Old World Style Meat, packaged in the 66-ounce jar. Affected products have a “Best By Date” of June 4, 20YU2, June 5, 20YU2 or June 6, 20YU2.

The products were shipped to retailers nationwide, but the recall only impacts the products marked with cap codes of: JUNE0620YU2, JUN0520YU2, JUN0620YU2, JUNE0420YU2. JUNE0520YU2.

