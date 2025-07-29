Rash of burglaries in Mercer County have residents heightening security: what you need to know

The Brief In Mercer County, police are investigating a string of burglaries. A neighbor says their doorbell camera captured a suspicious person the night of the crimes. In some of the cases, the thieves broke into the victims’ homes and then stole their cars.



Residents of Ewing Township, New Jersey, are being advised to remain vigilant following a spate of burglaries affecting six homes overnight. The incidents have prompted local police to issue warnings and security recommendations to prevent further occurrences.

What we know:

Ewing Township police have reported that the burglaries took place on River Road, Scudder Road, and Bernard Drive. In two of the cases, the suspects managed to find car keys inside the homes and subsequently stole the vehicles. The burglaries occurred late Monday night into Tuesday morning, leaving the community on edge.

What they're saying:

Dan McGowan, a resident of the affected neighborhood for 10 years, expressed his surprise at the news. "It's a little shocking because this neighborhood is usually very quiet so, I'm very surprised to hear it," he said. McGowan learned about the burglaries from friends in the area who were checking on his safety. "They were just asking if we were okay, whether we were one of the targets. Fortunately, we weren't," he added.

Another neighbor, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared Ring video footage showing a person in a hoodie and mask approaching his walkway around midnight, only to turn away after possibly realizing they were being recorded. McGowan reflected on the unsettling nature of the situation, stating, "That's what's scary about it. I mean, I'm just thinking about being home sleeping and someone else being in my home. That's a pretty scary thought."

What you can do:

In response to the burglaries, Ewing Township police are advising residents to ensure their doors and windows are locked, even when at home. They recommend installing security systems, using motion-activated lighting, and keeping valuables out of sight. Additionally, residents are urged not to leave keys visible from outside and to refrain from posting about vacations or trips on social media until after returning. McGowan shared his intention to be more cautious, saying, "I'm gonna be checking my doors twice from now on, at least until I'm comfortable again."

What's next:

Police are seeking assistance from the community and encourage anyone with information or security video related to the burglaries to contact Ewing Township police at (609) 882-1313. The department is actively investigating the incidents and working to ensure the safety of residents in the area.