Rash of car thefts in Washington Twp. leave residents concerned: police

The Brief Residents in a New Jersey neighborhood have reported multiple car thefts in the area. Police have opened an investigation and warned residents to stay vigilant.



A rash of car thefts in Washington Township, New Jersey, has residents concerned.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we know:

Early Sunday morning, Frankie Mazzuca's friend and neighbor had not one, but two vehicles stolen right out of his driveway on Egg Harbor Road in Sewell.

"What my neighbor said, he was asleep. It was 3:30 in the morning," Frankie said.

The victim's wife posted a warning on Facebook to let neighbors know their pickup was stolen first, and then two hours later, the thieves came back for their Corvette, which they thought they heard being started.

"He didn't think anything of it. You just don't think anything of that living in this neighborhood," Frankie added.

Another neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, shared his surveillance video from the same morning, showing a man opening and getting into his locked car but not able to start it before moving on to the house next door.

"They're doing it in the middle of the night. I would like to think I could sleep through the night and not have to worry about that. Not going to catch me at 3:30 in the morning looking out my house," Frankie said, expressing his frustration.

Nicholas Riley, who lives a few doors down, always locks his car but worries these thieves are smart.

"To me, it seems like they know what they are doing. We heard family didn't catch anything on their cameras, so they might be walking around with some kind of jammer or something," Nicholas said.

Washington Township police released a picture of a 2023-2024 BMW XM, which they say was likely stolen and wanted in connection with the recent rash of thefts.

What you can do:

Police are warning residents to be vigilant.

They even put up a big lighted sign outside the police station encouraging residents every night at nine to take a few minutes to make sure to lock your car and put your keys inside.

Also, remove all valuables. They suggest turning on your exterior lights and being sure to lock your home, garage, and gates.

Police say a little prevention goes a long way.