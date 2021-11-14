Ray's Boozy Cupcakes to shutdown operations

After famously opening back in 2019, Ray’s Boozy Cupcakes is shutting down operations. Located in Voorhees, the shop was unique not just for selling boozy cupcakes but for their owner, Ray Boutwell who was 92-years-old at the time of opening.

His daughter was working on the final day as they sold off their remaining goods and supplies. She says this was always a dream of her father’s and they’re happy to have been apart of it.

"He really didn’t fail because at 92 who opens a bakery! A lot of work and he put a lot of his muscle into it, he built some of the counters and refurbished them. Built the woodwork over the windowsill and all that kind of stuff. A labor or love went into this," said Rosana Mawson.

Ray's Boozy Cupcakes may be history, but his next creations may prove to last a lifetime or two.

"He’s forward looking. He wants to go back to his artwork and do things like that and whatever else comes down the road but I think he’s really going to focus on his artwork this time."

Mawson said it was simply time to turn to something else.

"He fractured his hip…he decided before then that it was time to sell because business came back a little bit but it wasn’t quite coming back the way he wanted it too, he decided it was time," said Mawson.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter