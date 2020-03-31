Reading pet pantry in need of food donations

Humane Pennsylvania Spike's Pet Pantry in Reading is asking for food donations for our four-legged friends.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the pantry would give out about 350 pounds of food a day and served about 15 pet owners. Those numbers have since doubled. and it's putting a strain on the pantry's depleting pet food supply.

"We're also really encouraging people to think of their pets as they think about how this situation is going to progress. Making sure that you have your pets' vaccination records should they need to be boarded. Considering who may take care of your pets if you're suddenly unable to take care of them, " Damon March, COO of Humane Pennsylvania, said.

Humane Pennsylvania also says they are in desperate need of dry cat food.

If you wish to help visit their Amazon wish list, here.

