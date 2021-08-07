Reading police provide life-saving interventions after woman, man shot

article

A Reading police officer is being credited with helping to save a woman's life after a shooting Friday.

The incident happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. on the 500 block of North 8th Street when a Reading police officer observed a shooting in progress.

All on-duty police personnel responded to the scene where multiple victims were located.

Police were also able to detain suspects and provide crowd control.

According to authorities a 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man had been shot.

The female victim had a life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated by patrol officers on the scene until EMS arrived.

Another individual, Julio Cirilo, age 44, was located inside a residence in the 500 block of North 8th Street with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Cirilo was provided life-saving medical treatment on-scene by a patrol officer, who improvised a tourniquet to stop uncontrolled bleeding from the gunshot wound to his leg.

Two individuals, Jayden Cirilo, age 18, and Chase Rauch, age 19, were stopped by responding officers and detained with illegal firearms.

During an investigation, it was determined that Jayden Cirilo was in possession of a stolen firearm, and Rauch was in possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Both were charged with firearms offenses.

Based on the initial investigation, it was determined that Damien Cirilo, age 21, attempted to rob one of the victims of a firearm that he was legally carrying. The victim was able to separate himself from Damien Cirilo. At that time, Julio Cirilo and Moises Quintanilla, age 19, began shooting at the victim, who returned fire in self-defense. Damien Cirilo then began strangling the female victim while Julio Cirilo pistol-whipped her. Relative to this incident, Damien Cirilo, Julio Cirilo, and Moises Quintanilla were charged with multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault.

The Reading Police Department is seeking any information relative to this incident which can be provided by contacting investigators at 610-655-6116 or anonymously through Crime Alert Berks by calling 877-373-9913 or texting 847411, initiating the message with the word ‘ALERTBERKS’ and then the tip.

