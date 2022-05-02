REAL ID deadline is one year away: what you need to know

article

Pennsylvanians who want to travel will soon need a little gold star on their diver's license in order to do so.

The star, located in the upper right corner of Pennsylvania driver's licenses, indicates that the driver's license is a REAL ID, which is a credential that Pennsylvania residents will need to have in 2023.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says REAL ID's will be required starting May 3, 2023 and residents will have the option to upgrade to a REAL ID at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) office. A standard license will not be valid to board a flight or access a secure federal building, like a military base or certain federal offices, according to PennDOT officials.

"Although a year seems like a long time to get ready, the deadline will be upon us before you know it," says PennDOT Executive Deputy Secretary, Melissa Batula. "We encourage our customers who want a REAL ID to get one as soon as possible. We continue to focus on providing the best possible customer service to all of our customers as the federal deadline approaches."

According to the TSA, REAL ID's are needed to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver licenses and ID cards to inhibit terrorists' ability to avoid detection by using fraudulent identification.

In order to get a REAL ID, residents need to visit their local PennDOT office and bring certain documents that prove U.S. citizenship and Pennsylvania residency. People who received their first Pennsylvania driver's license, learner's permit, or photo ID card after September 1, 2003, may already have their REAL ID documentation on file at PennDOT.

To find out if your REAL ID documentation is already on file with PennDOT or to apply for a REAL ID pre-verification, click here.