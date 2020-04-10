Record number of New Jersey residents file for unemployment

New Jersey’s jobless claims jumped 32% last week to about 206,000, which breaks a record set the week before.

The state Labor Department said Thursday the spike in claims reflects the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the state’s economy.

The hardest-hit workers were from the food service industry, followed by those at doctors’ and dentists’ offices. Administrative workers were also hit hard.

A $600 supplemental unemployment benefit for workers that stems from the federal relief bill is set to begin for laid-off workers next week. It will be issued separately from regular jobless payments.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is taking action to extend the grace period for residents who are struggling to pay their insurance premiums. The grace period for medical, dental, and vision will be 60 days.

For home, car, renter’s, and life insurance, the grace period will be 90 days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.