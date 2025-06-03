Red dye No. 40 banned from schools in Delaware with new law

The Brief Delaware lawmakers have banned red dye No. 40 from being sold in school food items. The ban includes all foods sold across the campus, including vending machines. Delaware is the second state to pass such a ban.



Vending machines and cafeteria menus in Delaware schools are about to look different as the state becomes the latest to ban a controversial food dye.

What we know:

Foods containing red dye No. 40 will soon be prohibited from being sold on campus at schools across the state of Delaware.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro on May 22, and will be implanted beginning on July 1.

It includes competitive foods sold through the school nutrition program, items sold in vending machines on campus, and food served "à la carte."

Delaware follows California, becoming only the second state to ban red dye No. 40 in schools. At least six other states have introduced similar legislation.

What they're saying:

In March, Sen. Eric Buckson introduced Senate Bill 69, which states that the "consumption of Red dye 40 has been associated with hyperactivity, aggression, and other neurobehavioral problems in some children. Red dye 40 may also be linked with migraines and learning difficulties."

The food dye is found in several food items, including cereal, beverages, gelatin, pudding, popsicles, chips, dairy products, and confections.

"Red dye 40 is used solely to enhance the appearance of food and does not provide any nutritional value," the bill reads.

Dig deeper:

Red dye No. 3 was banned by the FDA earlier this year due to potential health risks.