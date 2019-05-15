Red Lobster debuts insulated fanny pack to fill with Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Red Lobster just broke the internet with a new contest offering biscuit aficionados the chance to get their hands on a limited-edition insulated Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack.

If you're super into the cheesy biscuits from the seafood chain, you're going to appreciate this novel new product, because there's just not enough room to fit those suckers in your pockets.

"We know that the biggest temptation for our guests driving with To Go in the car is to sneak a few bites on the way to their final destination," said Salli Setta, President and CCO of Red Lobster in a press release.

For serious biscuit enthusiasts looking to get their hands on the "fashionably designed" Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack, you just have to tweet at Red Lobster and say what you love the most about Cheddar Bay Biscuits using the hashtag #CBBSweepstakes.

If rocking a fanny pack isn't your thing, Red Lobster still wants to share the love by offering free delivery on Grubhub with orders of $10 or more, and the best part: an additional six free cheddar biscuits until May 16.

