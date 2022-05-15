Red moon may be visible across the Delaware Valley Sunday night

article

We're keeping an eye on the skies Sunday night for a lunar eclipse between 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Your Weather Authority says clouds will break up a bit Sunday night, so you have a shot to see the moon turn red between the clouds.

While the sun disappears during a solar eclipse, the moon stays put during a lunar eclipse and turns red.

This happens because the Earth moves in front of the sun and blocks much of the sunlight the moon would normally reflect. With much less sunlight focused on the moon, you get an effect similar to a red sunrise or red sunset.

As long as the clouds cooperate, you'll see the moon start turning red at one side around 10:30 p.m. By 11:30 p.m., the whole moon will be red. It'll stay red for over an hour. The red starts disappearing from one side to the other between 1 to 2 a.m.

Advertisement

You can get the exact eclipse times from Earthsky, a night sky resource.