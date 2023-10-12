Red October: Philly businesses are booming as Phillies make playoff run

In the streets of Philadelphia there’s a level of energy like no other. It’s what the city and the area businesses need.

"It’s unlike anything else," Darren Nowicki stated. He’s the General Manager of Shibe Vintage Sports. Their one of a kind apparel in Center City has been flying off the shelves.

"It’s just totally bonkers," Nowicki continued. "We’ve got people here before we open our doors, all day, coming in, just buying everything they can."

But, it’s not just apparel that Philly fans are buying everything of, but Italian hoagies, cheesesteaks, wings, you name it and Cosmi’s Deli, in South Philly, has been cooking it up for Phillies fans throughout the playoff run.

"4 o’clock. That in-between time that gets filled with orders, people going to tailgates, or people lining themselves up at their house, so it’s great for us," owner of the deli, Mike Seccia, said. "I’m a die-hard fan, so I want them to win anyways, but it’s great for business."

Last, but not least, the literal icing on the cake, or in this case, cupcakes.

Owner of Termini Brothers Bakery, Vincent Termini, Jr., said, "When I tell you we’re making a lot of these cupcakes, I can’t begin to tell you the volume. It’s insane."

Termini says the boom in sales not only comes from those buying in the store, but people ordering from out of state just for that taste of hometown Philly as they route for the boys from miles and miles away. "It’s a beautiful thing for the city. It’s a beautiful thing for the Phillies and we hope it goes on for a few more weeks."