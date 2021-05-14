Remains of MOVE bombing victims believed to be cremated and disposed of have been located, Kenney says

The remains of the 1985 MOVE bombing victims believed to be cremated and disposed of have been located at the Medical Examiner's Office, Mayor Jim Kenney said.

"Late this afternoon, Medical Examiner’s Office (MEO) staff notified the Managing Director’s Office that a box labeled MOVE was located in a refrigerated area at their office. After comparing the contents of the box to an inventory of bone specimens and fragments from 2017, they appear to be the remains thought to have been cremated four years ago," Kenney said in a statement.

He added, "Members of the Africa family were at the Medical Examiner’s Office this afternoon to review documents pertaining to the bombing. I personally informed them that the box had been located and its contents were described to them by the Interim Medical Examiner. MEO officials also answered questions asked by the family and representatives. Once the investigation is complete, the City will return the remains to the victims’ family in accordance with their wishes.

Former Health Commissioner Thomas Farley ordered the remains to be disposed of in 2017. He resigned Thursday over his decision.

Mayor Kenney says there are many unanswered questions about why the remains were not cremated as Farley directed. Once the investigation is complete, the city will return the remains to the family.

RELATED:

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley forced to resign over MOVE cremations

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter



