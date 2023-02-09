Report: 76ers trade Thybulle, land Jalen McDaniels in three-team deal

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly traded away Matisse Thybulle in a three team deal that landed them forward Jalen McDaniels.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Thybulle will be taking his defensive talents and athleticism to the Portland Trailblazers. In return, the 76ers will receive McDaniaels from the Charlotte Hornets, and the Hornets will receive multiple second round picks.

McDaniels, 25, has started 21 games for the Hornets this season and has played in 56. The 6’9" forward is averaging 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2 assists this season. He’s shooting 44.7% from the field and 32.2% from three-point range.

McDaniels has been with the Hornets since entering the league as a second round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Thybulle, also 25, has been with the Sixers since he entered the league in the same draft. He had been averaging just 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, and .5 assists in 49 games this season with the 76ers.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.