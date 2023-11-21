Report shows shoppers have returned to Center City at near pre-pandemic levels

article

Encouraging new data shows shoppers have returned to Center City businesses at near pre-pandemic levels, just in time for the holiday season.

The 19-page report gathered by the Center City District outlines increases in retail occupancy rates, pedestrian volume, retail sales and jobs.

Data on pedestrian volumes collected through on-street sensors and artificial intelligence technology found that foot traffic in October reached 83% of 2019 levels.

The report credits major Center City employers that returned to an in-person schedule for an 18% bump in pedestrian volumes from last October.

Nearly all storefronts located within the Center City District are open compared to three years ago when the pandemic shuttered more than half of the storefronts.

Over 40 new restaurants are thriving in the Center City District, with 20 on the way. Over two dozen retailers are in business with a handful set to open soon.

"Digital-native brands opening brick-and-mortar stores, along with new grocery stores, are hallmarks of Center City retail expansion in recent years and are clear indicators of a strong and growing residential downtown population," the report read.

You can find the full report by clicking here.