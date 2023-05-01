Report: Sixers' Embiid ruled out for Game 1 of Eastern Conference Semifinals

article

As expected, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid will not play in the first game of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics, ESPN reports.

Embiid, 29, continues to nurse an LCL sprain in his right knee that he suffered in game three of the Sixers previous series against the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that there is "optimism" that Embiid will return to the court on Wednesday for Game 2 of the series.