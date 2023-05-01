Expand / Collapse search

Report: Sixers' Embiid ruled out for Game 1 of Eastern Conference Semifinals

Joel Embiid
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Barclays Center on April 20, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough

PHILADELPHIA - As expected, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid will not play in the first game of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics, ESPN reports.

Embiid, 29, continues to nurse an LCL sprain in his right knee that he suffered in game three of the Sixers previous series against the Brooklyn Nets. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that there is "optimism" that Embiid will return to the court on Wednesday for Game 2 of the series. 