Reports: Eagles add DE Robert Quinn in trade with Chicago Bears

The Philadelphia Eagles traded for Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

In exchange, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Philadelphia will send a fourth round draft pick to Chicago.

Quinn, 32, is in the middle of his seventh NFL season after being drafted in the 14th overall by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2014.

The former University of North Carolina standout has played for Miami, Dallas and Chicago.

Last season, he nearly tied his career-high in sacks with 18.5 en route to his third Pro Bowl selection.

Quinn has played in all 7 games with the Bears with season, tallying one sack and six solo tackles.

The Eagles will try to remain the NFL's only undefeated team on Sunday when they square off against the cross-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers.