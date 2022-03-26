Boston partial building collapse leaves one dead

article

Boston authorities said one construction worker was killed when part of a building collapsed Saturday.

"This is a terrible tragedy," Mayor Michelle Wu said to reporters. "My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the worker here tonight."

"Companies working at a partial building collapse at 1 Congress St.," the Boston Fire Department tweeted.

According to Boston 25 News, the fire commissioner said the worker was in a bobcat when the floor collapsed and he fell 9 stories. The building was also under construction. Wu said multiple agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating what caused the crash. She added right now authorities are working to stabilize the site.

"The city will work to do whatever it takes so that we understand what happened here," she added. "I'm just devastated by this tragedy."

The news outlet reported that multiple agencies are on the scene including the police. They said traffic in the area will be impacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.