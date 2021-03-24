Expand / Collapse search

Rescuers attempt to help cat precariously perched on bridge in Fort Lauderdale

By Austin Williams
FOX TV Digital Team

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A rescue effort was launched Wednesday for a cat perched precariously on the 17th Street Causeway Bridge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 

Aerial footage aired on NewsNOW from FOX showed the cat perched on the edge of a pole sticking out of the bridge above the water. 

Emergency rescue services arrived on the scene as the cat waited above as boats passed by below. A rescue crew team with a crane lifted a pair of responders to get into position to grab the cat, but just as rescue workers attempted to move toward the cat with a net, it scurried away across the bridge. 

But rescuers and viewers barely had a moment to breathe a sigh of relief before the cat raced across the bridge, dodging traffic before wedging itself into another hard-to-reach corner. 

It remains unclear how or when the feline found itself on the bridge, but NewsNOW from FOX began following the rescue at approximately 4 p.m. ET. 

This story is developing. Check back for more details.
 