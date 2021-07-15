Residents notice odd smell, taste to tap water in Chester, Montgomery counties

Nothing quenches your thirst in the dead of summer quite like a nice tall glass of water, but some residents in Chester and Montgomery counties have recently noticed a funky smell and taste to their tap water.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it found elevated levels of non-toxic bacteria in water pulled from the Schuylkill River.

Despite its odd odor and unflattering taste, officials say the water still meets governmental standards for consumption and is not a health threat.

"I wouldn't drink it," one local told FOX 29. "If it's from the Schuylkill, it's probably from what's in the Schuylkill."

Another resident said he's noticed water discoloration on top of the foul smell and taste.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is working with six water suppliers to rectify the problem. Officials say water taste can be improved by adding lemon or chilling the water.

