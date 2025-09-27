article

The Brief Resy, the online restaurant reservation service, released a new list of its 100 favorite restaurants in the U.S. Two of those restaurants are in the top 25. Little Fish BYOB in Philadelphia was ranked No. 20.



Resy, the online restaurant reservation service, just released a list of 100 of their staff's favorite restaurants in the country, and several of them are right here in Philadelphia.

The Resy 100

What we know:

Resy released "The Resy 100" last week. The list isn't explicitly meant to rank the "best" restaurants in the U.S., but rather, the platform says, "These are places that make us want to return again and again, and define the best of our dining culture today."

"They don’t have to be new," Resy said. "They don’t have to have a famous chef at the helm. They could be absolutely anywhere — as we’ve learned, a great meal can find you where you least expect it."

The list, expectedly, only includes restaurants that are on the Resy platform.

Top restaurants in Philly

Local perspective:

Four restaurants in Philadelphia made Resy's top 100, including two in the top 25. At No. 20 was Little Fish BYOB, which Resy's Sarah Maiellano said was "the kind of gem that’s always been tucked into Philly neighborhoods."

Irwin's in South Philadelphia was No. 23. The list called their food "remarkable Italianate cooking, which folds in inspiration from Sicily, the Philly-Jersey red-sauce axis, and much more."

Meetinghouse in Olde Richmond made it on the list at No. 58, which they called, simply "a truly spectacular bar."

The last Philadelphia joint on the list came in at No. 70 - Southwark. One writer described Southwark as "a classic bar," and "one of the best dining experiences in Philadelphia.

The Top 10

Liholiho Yacht Club — San Francisco, CA Pêche — New Orleans, LA Lutèce — Washington, D.C. Kann — Portland, OR The Grey Restaurant — Savannah, GA Smithereens — New York, NY TAPORI — Washington, D.C. Kira — Houston, TX Shaw-naé's House — Staten Island, NY Nixta Taqueria — Austin, TX

Dig deeper:

You can check out the full list, and the Resy staff's reasoning by tapping or clicking here.