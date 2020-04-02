Retired Angels outfielder Jim Edmonds tests positive for COVID-19

article

Retired Angels outfielder Jim Edmonds has revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus but is "completely symptom-free now and doing really well."

"I must have had it for a while before I got tested," the 49-year- old Edmonds said in a video posted to his Instagram account Wednesday.

"Thank God I quarantined myself and listened to what everyone said and kept our curve at our house flattened. My daughter has been tested. She is waiting for results but she is symptom-free and so we are doing really well here."

Edmonds said he also tested positive for pneumonia.

Edmonds posted an Instagram message on Saturday saying he was hospitalized and been tested for the coronavirus. He warned the public on Wednesday do not take this lightly."

"If you don't feel good, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can't breathe because that's what happened to me," he said in the video. "They didn't want to test me and I forced them to take me into the emergency room. And lo and behold, pneumonia and the virus."

Edmonds played for the Angels from 1993-1999. He was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals during spring training in 2000, remaining with them through the 2007 season and was a member of their 2006 World Series championship team.

Edmonds played for the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs in 2008 and the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds in 2010 after sitting out the 2009 season.

Edmonds was an eight-time Gold Glove recipient, the first two with the Angels. He was selected for the All-Star Game four times, once with the Angels.

Edmonds is now a broadcaster with the Cardinals.