Retiring Philadelphia crossing guard throws mini block party for local community

When someone retires from their longtime job, it's customary for others to put together a retirement party to commemorate a job well done. But a retiring Philadelphia crossing guard wanted to do things a little differently.

For the past 20 years Marie Garrison has provided a safe passage for kids and adults at an intersection in Port Richmond. Over the years, her friendliness and warmth have made her a staple in the community.

"It is amazing! I know when my daughter comes home from school she is always safe," a local parent said. "Every single child ‘Hi Mia! Hi Anthony!’ Yeah it’s amazing."

After two decades of memories, Garrison wanted to do something special for the community before she hung up her yellow vest. On a beautiful late-spring Friday, Garrison organized a mini block party for as a thank you and a last hurrah.

"It was such an honor," Garrison said. "It was like a second family to me to cross the kids and every day seeing them I’m so happy every day doing the job."

Complete with pizza and a sidewalk magic show, Garrison paid for Friday's festivities out of her own pocket. Her position in the community was recognized by the Philadelphia police department, who gifted her a Certificate of Appreciation.

"From the time I’ve been here, this has been one of the safest corners in the district, because of her," an officer said.