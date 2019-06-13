Reynolds Wrap seeks ‘Chief Grilling Officer’ to identify best BBQ ribs in America

Think your taste buds are refined enough to judge the best of the best BBQ ribs?

The makers of Reynolds Wrap are bringing back their highly popular “Chief Grilling Officer” position. The CGO’s main role is to find the best BBQ ribs in America, which doesn’t sound like too burdensome of a job.

According to Reynolds Kitchens’ official announcement, the CGO will spend two weeks in August traveling the country “tasting and savoring BBQ ribs from some of the top BBQ rib cities.”

Throughout the journey to track down the most drool-worthy BBQ ribs, the CGO will share tips, grilling techniques and photos on the Reynolds Kitchens website and social media.

Not only will the lucky candidate get paid a $10,000 stipend to travel and eat some delicious food, but the person chosen and a very lucky guest will have travel expenses and lodging covered by the company.

Reynolds Kitchen introduced its “Chief Grilling Officer” position for the first time last year, when Oklahoma native Kari Blanks was chosen to eat and blog her way through Nashville, Memphis, Kansas City, Dallas and Austin.

Interested in this delicious gig for the summer? Submit a photo of yourself grilling your favorite recipe along with a 100-word blurb on why you think you are the best person for the job.

Applications can be emailed to careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com and will close on Wednesday, June 19 at 12 a.m. CT.