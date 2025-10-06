Road closures for Homecoming 250 Navy Marine Corps events in Philly
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia city officials have released details regarding road closures, safety protocols, and public transportation for the upcoming Homecoming 250 Navy Marine Corps celebrations.
These events commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the military services that have played a crucial role in the United States' independence and defense.
What we know:
The Navy's anniversary events will take place from October 9 to 16, followed by the Marine Corps' celebration from November 7 to 11, 2025.
The festivities will include a parade of Navy ships, a Blue Angels flyover, museum exhibits, ship tours, and more.
Road Closures:
Several streets will be closed to accommodate the events, with closures subject to change due to weather or other incidents.
Friday, October 10, 2025:
Streets around the Philadelphia Museum of Art, including Eakins Oval (in front of the Art Museum Steps) and Kelly Drive between Spring Garden Street and 25th Street, will be closed from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the U.S. Navy Band Commodores Performance.
Sunday, October 12, 2025
Rolling closures for Market Street between Front and 5th Streets will occur from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the Military & Veteran Suicide Prevention Walk, and the following streets will be closed from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the All Veterans Picnic & Victory at Sea Concert:
- 6th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets
- 5th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets
- Arch Street between 7th and 4th Streets
- Chestnut Street between 6th and 5th Streets
- Ranstead Street between 7th and 4th Streets
- Market Street between 7th and 4th Streets
- JFK Boulevard (outbound lanes) between 20th Street and 30th Street will be closed beginning at 1 p.m. until approximately 6 p.m.
Monday, October 13, 2025
Multiple streets will be closed for the Navy & Marine Corps 250 Parade, with closures starting as early as 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 12, and continuing through the parade on Monday.
The following streets will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, October 13 for the parade assembly area:
- 20th Street between Ben Franklin Parkway and Market Street
- JFK Boulevard between 18th and 30th Streets
- Cherry Street between 21st and 20th Streets
- Appletree Street between 21st and 20th Streets
- Cuthbert Street between 21st and 20th Streets
- 19th Street between Arch and Market Streets
The following street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, October 13 for the parade assembly area:
- Arch Street between 18th and 21st Streets
The following streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, October 13 for the parade dispersal area:
- 3rd Street between Walnut and Race Streets
- 4th Street between Walnut and Race Streets
- Arch Street between 2nd and 6th Streets
- Chestnut Street between 5th and 2nd Streets
The following streets will be closed beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 13 for parade preparation and will reopen once the parade concludes:
- 18th Street between Arch and Market Streets
- 17th Street between Arch and Market Streets
- 16th Street between Arch and Market Streets
- 15th Street between Arch and Market Streets
- N. Broad Street between Arch Street and JFK Boulevard
- S. Broad Street between Chestnut Street and Penn Square
- 13th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets
- 12th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets
- 11th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets
- 10th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets
- 9th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets
- 8th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets
- 7th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets
- 6th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets
- 5th Street between Walnut and Arch Streets
- 4th Street between Walnut and Arch Streets
- 3rd Street between Walnut and Arch Streets
- Church Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets
- Chestnut Street between 3rd and 6th Streets
- Walnut Street between 3rd and 5th Streets
- Filbert Street between 13th and JFK Boulevard
Parking Restrictions
Temporary no parking zones will be in effect on various streets, particularly on Monday, October 13, to facilitate parade activities.
The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, October 13:
- JFK Boulevard between 30th and 18th Streets
- 20th Street between Ben Franklin Parkway and Market Street
- 19th Street between Arch and Market Streets
- Arch Street between 19th and 21st Streets
- 6th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets
- 5th Street between Chestnut and Race Streets
- 4th Street between Walnut and Arch Streets
- 3rd Street between Walnut and Arch Streets
- Chestnut Street between 5th and 2nd Streets
- Walnut Street between 3rd and 6th Streets
- Arch Street between 2nd and 6th Streets
The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, October 13:
- JFK Boulevard between 19th Street and Broad Street
- Juniper Street between Filbert and Market Streets
- Market Street between Juniper and 2nd Streets
The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones for the full day on Wednesday, October 8 and Monday, October 13:
- Ranstead Street between 5th and 4th Streets
Transportation and Public Transit
Philadelphia's SEPTA system offers subway, regional rail, and bus services. Attendees are encouraged to check SEPTA's website for transit options and NJ Transit's site for additional routes and schedules.
Safety Information:
Enhanced law enforcement and emergency medical services will be provided throughout the events. Unauthorized drone usage is prohibited, and attendees are urged to report any suspicious activity. Safety tips and more information can be found in the Special Events Safety Guide.
For updates and a complete list of events, visit homecoming250.org. Stay informed by texting "READYPHILA" to 888-777 for free alerts from the Office of Emergency Management.
The Source: The information in this story is from the City of Philadelphia.