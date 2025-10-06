Road closures for Homecoming 250 Navy Marine Corps events in Philly

Philadelphia city officials have released details regarding road closures, safety protocols, and public transportation for the upcoming Homecoming 250 Navy Marine Corps celebrations.

These events commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the military services that have played a crucial role in the United States' independence and defense.

What we know:

The Navy's anniversary events will take place from October 9 to 16, followed by the Marine Corps' celebration from November 7 to 11, 2025.

The festivities will include a parade of Navy ships, a Blue Angels flyover, museum exhibits, ship tours, and more.

Road Closures:

Several streets will be closed to accommodate the events, with closures subject to change due to weather or other incidents.

Friday, October 10, 2025:

Streets around the Philadelphia Museum of Art, including Eakins Oval (in front of the Art Museum Steps) and Kelly Drive between Spring Garden Street and 25th Street, will be closed from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the U.S. Navy Band Commodores Performance.

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Rolling closures for Market Street between Front and 5th Streets will occur from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the Military & Veteran Suicide Prevention Walk, and the following streets will be closed from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the All Veterans Picnic & Victory at Sea Concert:

6th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets

5th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets

Arch Street between 7th and 4th Streets

Chestnut Street between 6th and 5th Streets

Ranstead Street between 7th and 4th Streets

Market Street between 7th and 4th Streets

JFK Boulevard (outbound lanes) between 20th Street and 30th Street will be closed beginning at 1 p.m. until approximately 6 p.m.

Monday, October 13, 2025

Multiple streets will be closed for the Navy & Marine Corps 250 Parade, with closures starting as early as 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 12, and continuing through the parade on Monday.

The following streets will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, October 13 for the parade assembly area:

20th Street between Ben Franklin Parkway and Market Street

JFK Boulevard between 18th and 30th Streets

Cherry Street between 21st and 20th Streets

Appletree Street between 21st and 20th Streets

Cuthbert Street between 21st and 20th Streets

19th Street between Arch and Market Streets

The following street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, October 13 for the parade assembly area:

Arch Street between 18th and 21st Streets

The following streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, October 13 for the parade dispersal area:

3rd Street between Walnut and Race Streets

4th Street between Walnut and Race Streets

Arch Street between 2nd and 6th Streets

Chestnut Street between 5th and 2nd Streets

The following streets will be closed beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 13 for parade preparation and will reopen once the parade concludes:

18th Street between Arch and Market Streets

17th Street between Arch and Market Streets

16th Street between Arch and Market Streets

15th Street between Arch and Market Streets

N. Broad Street between Arch Street and JFK Boulevard

S. Broad Street between Chestnut Street and Penn Square

13th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets

12th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets

11th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets

10th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets

9th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets

8th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets

7th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets

6th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets

5th Street between Walnut and Arch Streets

4th Street between Walnut and Arch Streets

3rd Street between Walnut and Arch Streets

Church Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets

Chestnut Street between 3rd and 6th Streets

Walnut Street between 3rd and 5th Streets

Filbert Street between 13th and JFK Boulevard

Parking Restrictions

Temporary no parking zones will be in effect on various streets, particularly on Monday, October 13, to facilitate parade activities.

The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, October 13:

JFK Boulevard between 30th and 18th Streets

20th Street between Ben Franklin Parkway and Market Street

19th Street between Arch and Market Streets

Arch Street between 19th and 21st Streets

6th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets

5th Street between Chestnut and Race Streets

4th Street between Walnut and Arch Streets

3rd Street between Walnut and Arch Streets

Chestnut Street between 5th and 2nd Streets

Walnut Street between 3rd and 6th Streets

Arch Street between 2nd and 6th Streets

The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, October 13:

JFK Boulevard between 19th Street and Broad Street

Juniper Street between Filbert and Market Streets

Market Street between Juniper and 2nd Streets

The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones for the full day on Wednesday, October 8 and Monday, October 13:

Ranstead Street between 5th and 4th Streets

Transportation and Public Transit

Philadelphia's SEPTA system offers subway, regional rail, and bus services. Attendees are encouraged to check SEPTA's website for transit options and NJ Transit's site for additional routes and schedules.

Safety Information:

Enhanced law enforcement and emergency medical services will be provided throughout the events. Unauthorized drone usage is prohibited, and attendees are urged to report any suspicious activity. Safety tips and more information can be found in the Special Events Safety Guide.

For updates and a complete list of events, visit homecoming250.org . Stay informed by texting "READYPHILA" to 888-777 for free alerts from the Office of Emergency Management.