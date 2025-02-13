Road rage suspect wanted after flashing gun at postal worker on NJ bridge: police

article

The Brief Police are looking for a road rage suspect after an incident with a postal worker. The altercation happened on a highway bridge in Cape May County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.



A local postal worker became the victim of road rage last week, and police are still looking for the armed suspect.

What we know:

The suspect, who was driving a black Cadillac SUV, got into an altercation with a postal worker on the State Highway 50 bridge in Cape May County.

State police say they were both outside their vehicles when the suspect pulled out a gun, then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

A sketch by police depicts the suspect, whose identity is still unknown.

The suspected vehicle has a New Jersey registration, which is also unknown at this time.