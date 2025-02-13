Road rage suspect wanted after flashing gun at postal worker on NJ bridge: police
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. - A local postal worker became the victim of road rage last week, and police are still looking for the armed suspect.
What we know:
The suspect, who was driving a black Cadillac SUV, got into an altercation with a postal worker on the State Highway 50 bridge in Cape May County.
State police say they were both outside their vehicles when the suspect pulled out a gun, then fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
A sketch by police depicts the suspect, whose identity is still unknown.
The suspected vehicle has a New Jersey registration, which is also unknown at this time.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by New Jersey State Police.