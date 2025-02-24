Road rage suspect wanted for shooting at victim on I-95 in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A road rage incident unfolded on a busy Philadelphia roadway during rush hour last week, and police are still looking for the suspect.
What we know:
A 26-year-old man said he was driving on I-95 North when he cut off another vehicle near the Betsy Ross exit Friday evening.
That's when road rage began, according to the victim, who told police that the suspect threw a can at his vehicle before brake-checking him.
A few miles later, the suspect was driving behind the victim when he heard a loud bang and realized his vehicle had been shot.
The victim was not injured.
What we don't know:
No suspect description has been released at this time, but police say his vehicle is described as a red new model SUV with tinted windows.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Pennsylvania State Police.