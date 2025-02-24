Road rage suspect wanted for shooting at victim on I-95 in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A road rage incident escalated into a shooting on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia last week. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made.



A road rage incident unfolded on a busy Philadelphia roadway during rush hour last week, and police are still looking for the suspect.

What we know:

A 26-year-old man said he was driving on I-95 North when he cut off another vehicle near the Betsy Ross exit Friday evening.

That's when road rage began, according to the victim, who told police that the suspect threw a can at his vehicle before brake-checking him.

A few miles later, the suspect was driving behind the victim when he heard a loud bang and realized his vehicle had been shot.

The victim was not injured.

What we don't know:

No suspect description has been released at this time, but police say his vehicle is described as a red new model SUV with tinted windows.