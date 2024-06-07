Robbery suspect flees with cash from New Castle gas station: police

Police are searching for the suspect who they say escaped with cash after robbing a New Castle gas station early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a tip about a robbery at a Dash in gas station on North Dupont Highway just before 5 a.m.

The suspect, who police describe as wearing a mask and dark clothing, reportedly instructed the store employee to empty the cash register and lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun.

Once the employee obeyed his demand, authorities say the suspect ran with the cash towards the Airport Plaza Shopping Center.

Delaware State Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact them.