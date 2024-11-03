Robert DeNiro joins Eagles tailgate at Lincoln Financial Field

article

You never know who's gonna show up at an Eagles tailgate - this week's surprise was legendary!

Robert DeNiro was spotted among crowds of fans getting ready to cheer on the Birds as they face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at the Linc.

Mark Kremer snapped some photos of DeNiro as he appeared to marvel at the tailgate spread in front of him.

"Did Robert De Niro join your tailgate? No? That’s why the tailgates hosted by @philatticus and @ianfromphilly are the best."

The legendary actor is no stranger to the Philly sports fanfare!

He played a die-hard Eagles fan alongside Philadelphia native Bradley Cooper in Silver Linings Playbook.