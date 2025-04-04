Caught on camera: Wild video of SEPTA bus pushing car sideways
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - Seven people were hurt after a crazy sight involving a SEPTA bus.
Video showed the bus pushing a car sideways along a NE Philadelphia road.
What we know:
In Northeast Philadelphia, video captured the moment a SEPTA bus was seen pushing a car sideways along a road.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon at Roosevelt Boulevard and Sanger Street.
Wild video:
Video captured the SEPTA bus pushing a red car sideways on the road.
FOX 29 learned two people in the car were hurt, but are expected to be okay.
Five passengers also reported minor injuries.
What they're saying:
A SEPTA spokesperson told FOX 29 in part:
"We’re investigating. Preliminary, the bus operator said they accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes. We have the bus in for a full inspection and will review all the surveillance video."