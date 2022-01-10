Robert Durst dead at 78: real estate heir, convicted killer dies in jail

article

Robert Durst, real estate heir and convicted killer died in prison Monday, according to his attorney. He was 78.

Durst was serving a life sentence for the murder of his friend Susan Berman in her home in December 2000. According to his attorney Chip Lewis, Durst died of natural causes, "related litany of medical issues we had repeatedly reported to the court

over the last couple of years."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

