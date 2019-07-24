Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before two House panels Wednesday on Capitol Hill about his Trump-Russia investigation, telling lawmakers that he could not exonerate President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice and that the president’s claims that he had done so in his report are not correct.

"The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed," Mueller declared at the opening of congressional hearings into his investigation of Russian interference to help Trump win the 2016 election.

The House Judiciary Committee’s questioning of the former special counsel began earlier in the morning, followed by the House Intelligence Committee’s hearing around noon.

House Judiciary Committee hearing

Mueller bluntly dismissed Trump’s claim of “total exoneration,” saying it’s not what his Russia report said.

"Did you actually totally exonerate the president?" House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., asked.

No," Mueller replied.

Mueller's report said the investigation did not find sufficient evidence to establish charges of a criminal conspiracy between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia. But it said investigators did not clear Trump of trying to obstruct the probe.

The former special counsel told Congress that the Russian election interference was “among the most serious” challenges to American democracy he had encountered.

Mueller testified before Congress that the Russians believed that they would benefit from Trump winning the 2016 presidential election.

The former special counsel was asked if his investigation found the Russian government perceived a benefit if one of the candidates won.

"Yes," he said.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., then asked which candidate that would be.

"It would be Trump," Mueller said.

Mueller affirmed that a president can be charged with crimes after leaving office.

He said Justice Department guidelines had prevented him from considering charges against Trump while he is in office. Because of the longtime Justice Department guidance that a sitting president cannot be indicted, Mueller said, “one of the tools a prosecutor would use is not there.”

“But under DOJ — under Department of Justice policy, the president could be prosecuted for obstruction of justice crimes after he leaves office, correct?” Nadler asked the former special counsel.

“True,” Mueller answered.

Mueller also disputed Trump’s claim that Mueller was rebuffed in a bid to fill the post of FBI director. He said he spoke with Trump about the FBI job before he was named as special counsel, but "not as a candidate."

Then-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has said that while the White House invited Mueller to speak to the president about the FBI and thought about asking him to become director again, but that Mueller did not come in looking for a job.

Earlier, Mueller reiterated in his opening statement for the House Judiciary Committee that his 448-page report also acts as his testimony. Questioning then got underway, led first by Nadler, followed by Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga.

Mueller proceeded to answer questions from both Democratic and Republican congressional lawmakers.

The format of the hearing involved five-minute rounds alternating between majority and minority, where each member of Congress had five minutes to question Mueller.

Mueller pushed back on questions from Republicans about his prosecutor’s connections to Hillary Clinton, saying political affiliations played no part in his hiring decisions.

North Dakota Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong questioned Mueller about one of his prosecutors attending Clinton's election night party, and another who represented Clinton in a lawsuit.

The former FBI director said in 25 years in law enforcement, he has never asked anyone who worked for him about their political affiliation. Mueller said he only cares about the "capability of the individual to do the job and do the job with integrity."

Mueller strongly defended his team. He said he found some of the best prosecutors in the country to work for him.

Mueller has also been a reluctant witness, replying to questions with short phrases or single-word answers, often saying he will refer to the report.

But in response to Republican Rep. Tom McClintock of California, he gave a full-sentence defense of his special counsel’s report.

In an opening statement prior to Mueller’s, Nadler said his committee has "a responsibility to address" the evidence that Mueller uncovered in his Trump-Russia investigation.

Opening a three-hour hearing with Mueller, Nadler said there are themes to the hearing: "responsibility, integrity, and accountability.“

Nadler laid out the examples from Mueller's report that committee members intend to focus on while questioning the reluctant former special counsel.

Mueller wrote in the document that he could not exonerate President Donald Trump on obstruction of justice.

He noted Trump's direction to then-White House counsel Donald McGahn to have Mueller removed and, once that was made public, orders from Trump to McGahn to deny it happened.

Nadler said "not even the president is above the law.“

Mueller had told the House judiciary and intelligence committees that he would decline to quote from his report on the Trump-Russia investigation during his testimony before both the panels, according to a person involved with the negotiations. The source spoke about the confidential talks only on condition of anonymity.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller speaks on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. (Photo by Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

Mueller's refusal to read his own words has proved somewhat challenging for Democrats, who called him in with the idea that he could explain his findings to the American people.

Democrats filled in the gaps by reading from the report themselves, methodically going through episodes that Mueller reviewed for obstruction of justice. The report said Trump couldn't be exonerated on that point. It also said investigators did not find sufficient evidence to establish charges of criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

House Intelligence Committee hearing

After hours testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, Mueller testified Wednesday afternoon before the House Intelligence Committee on his 448-page report, in which Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., led with an opening statement.

During the course of his testimony, Mueller said his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was "not a witch hunt." Trump has repeatedly referred to the Russia investigation as a witch hunt.

Mueller said election interference by Russia in 2016 was not an isolated attempt.

"They're doing it as we sit here," he told the congressional committee.

Mueller also condemned Trump's praise for WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign. He said calling it “problematic is an understatement.”

During that campaign, WikiLeaks released troves of hacked emails from the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

U.S. intelligence agencies and Mueller's investigation determined Russian government entities were responsible for the hack and furnished the embarrassing correspondence to WikiLeaks in order to support Trump's bid for the presidency.

Mueller said he hoped to send a message with his Russia probe report "to those who come after us." He said he wanted the report to be "a signal, a flag... don't let this problem continue to linger.“

Trump had said the allegations were a hoax perpetrated by Democrats. But Mueller said that Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was not a hoax.

"The indictments we returned against the Russians were substantial," Mueller said.

Mueller clarified that he did not consider bringing criminal charges against Trump as part of his Russia investigation. Mueller seemed to agree that he did not charge Trump with obstruction of justice because of Justice Department guidance saying a sitting president can't be indicted.

But when the testimony resumed in the afternoon, Mueller clarified. He said "that is not the correct way to say it.“ The former special counsel said his team "did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime."

Mueller had made clear in his report that he could not exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice. His report also said investigators didn't find sufficient evidence to establish charges of criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., asked Mueller if he subpoenaed the president's eldest son or if he wanted to interview him.

"I'm not going to discuss that," Mueller responded.

Mueller's report on the Russia investigation, which was released in April, said Trump Jr. had "declined to be voluntarily interviewed" by the special counsel's office. There are two lines in the report following that statement that are redacted because they contain grand jury information.

Trump Jr. was a key figure in a 2016 campaign meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in New York that captured Mueller's attention.

Meanwhile, ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, claimed a hearing with the former special counsel is "political theater" and a "Hail Mary" attempt by Democrats to convince Americans that Trump conspired with Russia to win the election.

Nunes said there were "red flags" as the Justice Department started investigating Russian contacts with Trump's campaign in 2016. Republicans have argued that the department conspired against Trump as that probe began.

Mueller, who later took over the investigation, said in his report released in April that there was no evidence that Trump's campaign conspired with Russia. But it detailed many contacts between the two.

The former special counsel in the public eye

In the morning before the hearing, Mueller was flanked by police officers in the Rayburn House Office Building as he headed toward a hearing room. Senior Mueller aide Aaron Zebley also was in the hearing room.

Mueller's investigation shadowed Trump's presidency for nearly two years and officially concluded in March, when he submitted his report.

The nation has heard the former special counsel speak only once before, for nine minutes in May, since his 2017 appointment. Mueller has expressed his reluctance to testify and said he won't go beyond what's in his report.

Democrats hoped Mueller's testimony will weaken Trump's reelection prospects in ways that Mueller's book-length report did not. Republicans were ready to defend Trump and turn their fire on Mueller and his team instead.

The back-to-back Capitol Hill appearances in the morning and at noon are Mueller's first since wrapping his two-year Russia probe last spring.

The hearings carry the extraordinary spectacle of a prosecutor discussing in public a criminal investigation he conducted into a sitting U.S. president.

Fox TV Stations' Gabrielle Moreira contributed to this report. The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.