Robert Pattinson reportedly top choice to become next Batman

Robert Pattinson, who gained fame playing Edward Cullen in "The Twilight Saga," might be the next caped crusader, according to Variety.



Pattinson, 33, is said to be in negotiations to play Batman in the latest installment called "The Batman," which is set to come out June 25, 2021. Variety reported that sources said it's not a done deal, but he was the top choice for director Matt Reeves and the deal is expected to close.



Reeves, who directed the last two "Planet of the Apes" movies, took over after Ben Affleck stepped down as director for "The Batman" in January 2017.



Pattinson will become the second-youngest actor to ever play Batman after Christian Bale who was 31 when he starred in "Batman Begins" in 2005.