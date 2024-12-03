RockyFest 2024 in Philadelphia: Surprise unveiling, events and more

Yo Adrian, it's Rocky Day!

"Rocky" hit the big screen 48 years ago on Tuesday, and Philadelphia is honoring its iconic legacy with the second annual RockyFest.

From movie marathons to tours of famous Rocky sites across Philly, here's everything taking place this week:

RockyFest 2024 timeline

December 3: Rocky Day with surprise unveiling at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps at 10:30 a.m.

December 3: RockyFest at Eastern State Penitentiary

December 3-8: The Rocky Philadelphia Bus Tour

December 3-8: South 9th Street Italian Market stroll and scavenger hunt

December 3-8: Rocky Road Cookie at Reading Terminal Market

December 4: Real Life Rockys Mural Unveiling

December 5: Southpaws Yappy Hour at the Docks

December 6-8: Rocky Movie Marathon

December 6: Rocky Date Night at Penn Ice Rink

December 6 : L ive Signing Event with John Rivoli

December 6 : Rocky U with Dr. Farber

December 7: Rocky Date Night at The Zoo

"Rocky" fans can also grab some special merchandise throughout the week, including replicas from the movie and custom posters. It is all available at the Rocky shop at the base of the Art Museum steps.