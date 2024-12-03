RockyFest 2024 in Philadelphia: Surprise unveiling, events and more
PHILADELPHIA - Yo Adrian, it's Rocky Day!
"Rocky" hit the big screen 48 years ago on Tuesday, and Philadelphia is honoring its iconic legacy with the second annual RockyFest.
From movie marathons to tours of famous Rocky sites across Philly, here's everything taking place this week:
RockyFest 2024 timeline
December 3: Rocky Day with surprise unveiling at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps at 10:30 a.m.
December 3: RockyFest at Eastern State Penitentiary
December 3-8: The Rocky Philadelphia Bus Tour
December 3-8: South 9th Street Italian Market stroll and scavenger hunt
December 3-8: Rocky Road Cookie at Reading Terminal Market
December 4: Real Life Rockys Mural Unveiling
December 5: Southpaws Yappy Hour at the Docks
December 6-8: Rocky Movie Marathon
December 6: Rocky Date Night at Penn Ice Rink
December 6 : Live Signing Event with John Rivoli
December 6 : Rocky U with Dr. Farber
December 7: Rocky Date Night at The Zoo
"Rocky" fans can also grab some special merchandise throughout the week, including replicas from the movie and custom posters. It is all available at the Rocky shop at the base of the Art Museum steps.