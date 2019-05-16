Rolling Stones announce rescheduled concert dates

Wild Horses couldn't drag the Rolling Stones away from touring the United States.

The band announced Thursday new concert dates after 75-year-old front man Mick Jagger's heart surgery forced them to delay their tour earlier this year.

The Stones will begin their 'No Filter' tour with two shows in Chicago on June 21 and June 25 at Soldier Field.

The rock-and-roll legends are scheduled to stop at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 23.

"Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood can't wait to get back out on the road again bringing the 'No Filter' show for the very first time to American and Canadian fans," the band said in a press release.

The 16-gig tour was originally supposed to kick off on Apr. 20, but doctors said in late March that Jagger was unable to perform.

All tickets for the originally scheduled shows will be honored. Fans who cannot attend the rescheduled dates can receive a refund through their Ticketmaster account.