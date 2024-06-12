Paint it, Purple: Rolling Stones diehards tout decades of fandom at Philly show

Wild Horses couldn't keep them away….

Rolling Stones fans from near and far packed Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday night as the ‘Stones Tour ’24 rocked through Philadelphia.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, both 80, lead the band for 3 and a half hours through countless classics like Start Me Up, Gimme Shelter, and Tumblin' Dice.

Like their music catalog, their fans span decades, with some like Paul Hoffman who have been jamming with the band since their first U.S. tour in 1965.

"It was at Steel Pier in Atlantic City, it cost three dollars to get in," Paul told FOX 29's Steve Keeley outside The Linc on Tuesday night.

Nearly 60 years later, Paul's wife, Susan, said the generational impact of The Stones and the band's longevity has been what keeps them coming back.

"The music is our generation, but also the longevity, they're still doing it, it's amazing, it's inspirational," Susan said.

They weren't the only Rolling Stones lifers in the crowd of thousands. Dr Ray Velasco estimated he's been to 140 shows, even traveling internationally to see them.

"It helped me get through college, helped me get through med school," said Dr. Velasco who has the Rolling Stone logo tattooed on his arms on both arms.

He even memorialized the band on the side of his purple and yellow house in New Hope.

One fan who spoke to FOX 29 was 17-years-old in 1969 when she paid $8.50 to see her first Rolling Stones gig. She paid over $500 to get into The Linc on Tuesday.

"I don't care how much it costs, I'm not missing them," she said.