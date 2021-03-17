Roman Catholic High School moving to all-virtual learning until April due to COVID-19 cases

article

Roman Catholic High School is moving to all-virtual learning until the beginning of April due to reported COVID-19 cases.

According to officials, two additional people tested positive for COVID-19. Both individuals were last on campus on Friday, March 12. Transmission circumstances surrounding these two cases were unrelated.

In a letter to parents and students, the school said after reviewing the school’s recent case count, the Philadelphia Health Department determined that Roman Catholic High School must cease in-person instruction and in-person student athletics/activities through Tuesday, March 30.

Since the required closure aligns with their scheduled Easter break, they will be following an all-virtual learning model during this time and will return to hybrid instruction on Tuesday, April 6, which is a "B" day.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter