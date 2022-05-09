Roof collapses after house engulfed in flames in Camden County

A house fire shut down a major highway in Camden County Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to the fire on the 700 block of the White Horse Pike around 11:54 p.m.

The White Horse Pike was closed in both directions for about two hours as crews battled the raging fire.

House charred in fire Sunday night.

The roof of the two-story house eventually collapsed, leaving other parts completely charred and damaged.

MORE HEADLINES:

It is believed the house may have been vacant, according to officials.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injured reported at this time.