Roof collapses after house engulfed in flames in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - A house fire shut down a major highway in Camden County Sunday night.
Fire crews responded to the fire on the 700 block of the White Horse Pike around 11:54 p.m.
The White Horse Pike was closed in both directions for about two hours as crews battled the raging fire.
House charred in fire Sunday night.
The roof of the two-story house eventually collapsed, leaving other parts completely charred and damaged.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Harden, Embiid power 76ers past Heat, even series 2-2
- Woman dies after being shot twice in chest in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
- Brooklyn subway shooting: Frank James indicted on terrorist charge by grand jury
It is believed the house may have been vacant, according to officials.
Advertisement
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injured reported at this time.