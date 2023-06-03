Roots Picnic: Thousands turn out for day of music, food, community

Thousands of music lovers rolled out the picnic blankets at The Mann in Fairmount for the annual Roots Picnic.

There were three big stages for attendees to check out performances. Big headliners include Miss Lauryn Hill, Usher, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

"I had to come see Lauryn, Usher, all them," said Alexis Andrews who drove from Tobyhanna. "Shout out to everybody that came out here. We’re having a good time."

"When women go to picnics, we prepare all the good stuff like the blankets, the head pillows. Got to look good and feel good," said Kaz Rivera.

There were dozens of stands for food and drinks, and a bunch of cute backdrops for social media photos.

"The artists, the culture, the food, the drinks, it’s a really great place for Black community to come together and socialize and network and also just feel the vibes," said Adam Stoke, of New York.

Several Black-owned businesses were also featured and new this year an area for Kid Dj’s to play sets and teach others how to spin.

"I’m feeling House and Afrobeats," said Kendall Rylander aka DJ Ken Roc. "I feel blessed, I feel honored to spread the music that I love."

The School District of Philadelphia’s Office of the Arts and Creative Learning are collaborating with #NoChaser International Kidz DJ Café. The Mic’d Up program pairs mentors from the city’s professional music scene with kids interested in the music industry.

"It’s amazing to have kids out here at the Roots Picnic," said Frank Machos, Executive Director of the Office of the Arts and Creative Learning at SDP. "In some ways we spoil them because it’s their first big gig and in front of people and they get to play the Roots Picnic."

"I think it’s cool," said Journi Phillips aka DJ Long Legs. "It’s a new opportunity and like I’m just here for the vibes."