Route 322 head-on collision seriously injures both drivers

Authorities say a head-on highway crash on Route 322 early Wednesday morning left both drivers hospitalized with serious injuries.

Downingtown police went to the 600 block of Brandywine Avenue just after 8 a.m. in response to reports of a vehicle crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, responders learned that a man driving a silver Honda Fit had collided with a woman driving a white Chevy Equinox. The drivers were given emergency medical care and taken to Paoli Hospital Trauma Center.

Police closed Brandywine Avenue until just after 11:35 a.m. for investigation and have since reopened the roadway.