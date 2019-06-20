Route 73, multiple road closures in several N.J. counties due to continued flash flooding

article

New Jersey’s evening rush hour may be a repeat of Thursday morning’s rush hour with a number of roads closed due to heavy rain and flooded roadways.

Burlington County road closures Thursday.

A large number of roads throughout Burlington County were closed Thursday afternoon, due to heavy rain inundating the county.

Maple Shade was especially hard hit, with officials closing heavily traveled Route 73 in both directions until further notice.

Motorists were urged to travel the area cautiously and to not drive on roads covered with water.

Governor Murphy has declared a State of Emergency for Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties.