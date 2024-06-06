Rowan University offering assistance to abandoned University of Arts students

Rowan University is offering help to University of the Arts students who found themselves blindsided by the school's abrupt closure.

The Gloucester County-based school said its application deadline for first-year students and transfer students remains open.

Rowan offers four undergrad degree programs for the arts through their College of Performing Arts and the Ric Edelman College of Communication and Creative Arts.

University of the Arts, an institution with roots more than a century and a half old in Philadelphia, will close its doors for good on Friday. The school made the shocking and abrupt announcement this week, citing declining enrollment and revenues as well as increasing expenses.

Officials at the university — which has offered programs in design, fine arts, media arts, music, dance and theater — said summer courses will be canceled and a new class will not be enrolled in the fall. They vowed to help continuing students transfer to other institutions such as Temple and Drexel universities and the Moore College of Art and Design.

Rowan is the latest local university to offer assistance to University of Arts students, including waiving application fees and reviewing scholarships to uphold as much aid as possible. Interests students should visit Rowan University's website for more information.