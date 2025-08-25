Expand / Collapse search

Partial rowhome collapse in North Philadelphia leaves 1 hurt

Updated  August 25, 2025 12:41pm EDT
A rowhome partially collapsed Monday morning in North Philadelphia.

The Brief

    • The facade of a rowhome crumbled into a vacant lot Monday morning in North Philadelphia.
    • It's unknown at this time if anyone was inside the three-story home when it collapsed.
    • SkyFOX flew over the rowhome collapse just after emergency crews arrived on the scene.

PHILADELPHIA - One person was injured when authorities say the side of a North Philadelphia rowhome crumbled to the ground on Monday morning. 

What we know:

Emergency crews were called to the 2100 block of North 9th Street just before 10 a.m. for reports of a house collapse. 

Firefighters say one person was injured in the collapse and was driven to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

SkyFOX flew over a large debris field that spilled into a vacant lot next to the three-story property. 

Firetrucks and emergency vehicles that responded to the collapse had left the scene by noon.

What we don't know:

Firefighters say the cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

What's next:

