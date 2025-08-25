Partial rowhome collapse in North Philadelphia leaves 1 hurt
PHILADELPHIA - One person was injured when authorities say the side of a North Philadelphia rowhome crumbled to the ground on Monday morning.
What we know:
Emergency crews were called to the 2100 block of North 9th Street just before 10 a.m. for reports of a house collapse.
Firefighters say one person was injured in the collapse and was driven to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
SkyFOX flew over a large debris field that spilled into a vacant lot next to the three-story property.
Firetrucks and emergency vehicles that responded to the collapse had left the scene by noon.
What we don't know:
Firefighters say the cause of the collapse is still under investigation.
What's next:
