Roxborough High School Shooting: Fifth suspect due in court after teen killed in 2022

A teenage boy's life was cut short when gunfire erupted near a Philadelphia high school, and now a fifth suspect is expected to appear in court for the killing.

Dayron Burney-Thorn was captured by U.S. Marshals in Germantown this past October after evading arrest for more than a year.

He was wanted for a shooting that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead and four other teens injured on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace on September 27, 2022.

Members of the Roxborough High School football team had just finished participating in a joint scrimmage that afternoon.

Police say they were walking back into the school locker room when a group of five suspects got out of an SUV and opened fire.

Yaaseen Bivins, 21, Zyhied Jones, 17, Saleem Miller, 16, and 15-year-old Troy Fletcher were all previously arrested and charged in connection to the deadly shooting.

Burney-Thorn was the first suspect to be publicly identified by law enforcement, who offered a $50,000 reward in the year-long search for the fugitive.

He is due to appear before a Philadelphia judge Monday morning for multiple charges, including murder, conspiracy, and four counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.