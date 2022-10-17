Roxborough shooting: 15-year-old suspect linked to deadly shooting turns himself in, police say

Authorities in Philadelphia say a teenage suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School surrendered to police on Monday.

Troy Fletcher, 15, had a lawyer present when he turned himself into homicide detectives on multiple charges, according to police.

An arrest warrant for Fletcher was issued last week for multiple charges, including murder, in connection to the Sept. 27 shooting that claimed the life of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injured 4 others.

Hours earlier, federal authorities increased an award for 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn by $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Two suspects, 17-year-old Zyhied Jones and 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins, have been arrested as the search for Thorn continues.

RELATED COVERAGE

Members of the Roxborough High School football team had just finished participating in a joint scrimmage on the afternoon of the shooting. Police say members of the team were walking back into the school locker room when a group of five suspects got out of an SUV and opened fire on the group.

Nicolas Elizalde, 14, was killed and four other teenagers were injured.

Yaaseen Bivins, 21, and Zyhied Jones, 17, have both been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. Dayron Burney-Thorn, 16, was the first of the suspects to be publicly identified and remains at large.

Authorities say all four suspects have been charged or will be charged with murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses.

After the shooting, police located a light-colored Ford Explorer believed to have been used in the crime near the intersection 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Authorities say a receipt for ammunition used during the shooting was found inside the vehicle, leading to Bivins' arrest and subsequent charges for murder and aggravated assault.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $45,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in the case.