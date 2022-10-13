Roxborough shooting: Second suspect arrested in ambush that left 1 teen dead, four other teens injured

The Philadelphia Police Department has announced the arrest of a second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting near Roxborough High School in September.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore announced the arrest via Twitter on Thursday morning.

Police have not yet released additional information about the arrest or the suspect who is now in custody.

The second arrest comes one day after police arrested and charged 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins in connection with the deadly ambush shooting that left 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde dead.

RELATED COVERAGE

Police also issued an arrest warrant for 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn, who is wanted on murder charges in relation to the incident.

Police say Elizalde and four other teenagers had just finished participating in a football scrimmage and were walking back to the locker room when a group of five suspects exited an SUV and opened fire on the group in September.

According to police, at least 60 shots were fired in the shooting that left Elizalde with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. The other teens are expected to recover physically.

After the shooting, police located a light-colored Ford Explorer believed to have been used in the crime near the intersection 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Authorities say a receipt for ammunition used during the shooting was found inside the vehicle, leading to Bivins' arrest and subsequent charges for murder and aggravated assault.

In a press conference held Wednesday, Vanore urged other suspects to turn themselves in, saying, "We're coming for you."

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $45,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.