Authorities offering $50K in search for teen fugitive wanted in deadly shooting near Roxborough HS

Authorities are offering thousands of dollars for information that leads to the arrest of a teenage fugitive wanted for a deadly shooting last year.

According to officials, the U.S. Marshals are offering another $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Dayron Burney-Thorn, 17.

The additional reward from the U.S. Marshals brings the total reward up to $50,000.

Authorities say $10,000 from the Marshals will be immediately paid upon Burney-Thorn's arrest while the remaining $40,000 is being offered by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The teen is wanted in connection with the deadly September shooting near Roxborough High School that left 15-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead and four other teens injured on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace.

Burney-Thorn is being sought on charges of murder, conspiracy, and four counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

"We will not rest until the cowards responsible for this are taken into custody," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said to reporters days after the shooting. "To the people responsible for committing this crime: Do the right thing and turn yourselves in."

Burney-Thorn and two other suspects charged in the deadly shooting near the school were also charged in connection with the shooting of a 19-year-old that took place one day prior.

Zyheid Jones (left), Troy Fletcher (center) and Dayron Burney-Thorn (right) are all facing murder charges in connection with the shooting near Roxborough High School and a separate North Philadelphia shooting from the day before. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Authorities say they have credible information indicating that the teen has been hiding in Atlanta, Georgia, since November.

U.S. Marshals are working closely with authorities in Georgia to distribute Burney-Thorn's image and information, according to law enforcement.

Officials say the teen is 6 feet-3 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teen fugitive can contact U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.